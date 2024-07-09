IAEA inspectors rotate at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, July 9. /TASS/. Another rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors has taken place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant's press service reports.

"Today another rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency observers took place at the Zaporozhye NPP. Four inspectors comprise the 21st team of IAEA observers. Their task is to observe and assess both the operational condition and physical safety of the plant," the message reads.

IAEA experts have been working at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022. The Russian Armed Forces together with the Federal National Guard Service provided security for the rotation.