MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost up to 495 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The agency added that the adversary has also lost three armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, five howitzers, a self-propelled artillery system and a Grad combat vehicle.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repels five Ukrainian counterattacks

Units from Russia's Battlegroup Center have thwarted five Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Five counterattacks by assault groups from Ukraine’s 23rd and 24th mechanized brigades have been repelled," it said in a statement.

Russia's Battlegroup South improves frontline positions

Units from Russia's Battlegroup South have improved their frontline positions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that they delivered strikes on personnel and hardware from four Ukrainian brigades.

Russia's Battlegroup Center improves positions, strikes enemy formations

Units from Russia's Battlegroup Center have improved their frontline positions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that they delivered strikes on personnel and hardware from two Ukrainian brigades.

Ukraine loses up to 320 troops in Russia’s Battlegroup Center responsibility zone

Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have amounted up to 320 personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that the losses included three combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, and eight howitzers.

Russia's Battlegroup Center improves positions, strikes enemy formations

Units from Russia's Battlegroup Center have improved their frontline positions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that they delivered strikes on personnel and hardware from two Ukrainian brigades.

Ukraine loses over 630 troops in Russia’s Battlegroup South responsibility zone

Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South have surpassed 630 personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that during counterbattery work, several howitzers and artillery systems as well as three field munitions depots were wiped out.

Russian air defense takes down 54 Ukrainian drones, four Hammer bombs, 10 HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense systems have eliminated multiple Ukrainian air targets over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the air defense systems downed 54 unmanned aerial vehicles, four Hammer guided aerial bombs and ten HIMARS rockets.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes better positions in special-op zone

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 140 troops and a tank in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, Ukrainian forces have also lost an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, two self-propelled artillery systems and a howitzer.

Ukrainian losses up to 350 troops in Battlegroup North responsibility zone

Russia’s Battlegroup North has delivered a strike on two Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region, wiping out up to 350 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that the enemy had also lost two tanks, three motor vehicles, a howitzer and two radioelectronic warfare stations.