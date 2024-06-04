Potential Afghanistan-CSTO cooperation perspective, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Afghanistan, it is perspective, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said.

"So far there is no such cooperation. Hypothetically speaking, I don't rule it out, because we and the Taliban (the movement banned in Russia - TASS) have similar views on the fight against international terrorism and drug-related crimes. Cooperation is possible on this basis," he said at a briefing, commenting on the possibility of cooperation between Afghanistan and the CSTO.

Kabulov said earlier that Russia intends to expand cooperation with the Taliban movement in power in Afghanistan, including in the fight against terrorism and strengthening law enforcement agencies.