MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost nearly two companies of Ukrainian troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the Kupyansk direction in the past day, Russia's Battlegroup West Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"Total enemy losses amounted to nearly two companies of personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two drones and two pickup trucks," he said.

According to Zybinsky, the group also destroyed a Ukrainian 152mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system in counterbattery fire.