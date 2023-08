MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces have liberated the Novoselovskoye settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The settlement of Novoselovskoye in the LPR was liberated in the Kupyansk area thanks to the competent and professional actions of the western battlegroup," he pointed out.