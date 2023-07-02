Three Ukrainian 120-mm mortars, two M777 howitzers destroyed in Kherson region

GENICHESK, July 2. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroyed three 120-mm mortar crews and two M777 howitzers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction in a day, a representative of the region's emergency services told reporters on Sunday.

"Two M777 howitzers with ammunition were destroyed as a result of fire damage caused by units of the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson direction. Four Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were killed, while three others were seriously injured. Three 120-mm mortar crews and their ammunition were also destroyed," the statement said.

According to the emergency services, the enemy losses included 12 servicemen, while five other were injured with varied degrees of severity.