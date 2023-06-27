Russia views Cuba as its key ally in Caribbean region — Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Havana is Moscow’s greatest ally in the Caribbean region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting Cuban Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera.

"Cuba has always been and continues to be Russia’s key ally in the region. Our Cuban friends have confirmed their attitude toward our country by demonstrating a complete understanding of the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine," he said.

According to Shoigu, Russian-Cuban relations are currently on the rise, with political dialogue showing positive dynamics. This year alone, several high-ranking Russian delegations visited Cuba and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero paid an official visit to Russia not long ago.