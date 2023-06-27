Belarus was ready to send military brigade to Russia amid attempted mutiny — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarus was ready to send its military brigade to Russia, if necessary, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"It took just half a day for the Belarusian army, all the Armed Forces, including the police and special units, to be brought to full combat readiness," Lukashenko stated.

"A military brigade was ready to be deployed to Russia if necessary," Lukashenko said commenting on the attempted armed mutiny in Russia last week.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio records with his statements on the evening of June 23, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that.

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed this information as false. The units of the Wagner private military company that supported Prigozhin moved towards the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and Moscow.

In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. In a televised address to the nation on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Wagnerites’ actions a betrayal.

Later, upon agreement with the Russian leader, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held negotiations with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner private military company pulled back its military columns and returned to its field camps. The FSB press office announced on June 27 that the criminal case had been terminated.