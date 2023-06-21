Russia’s Project 955A new nuclear-powered sub to feature better stealth — source

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) new nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Dmitry Donskoi will get an upgraded steam turbine plant to reduce its acoustic signature, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 on Wednesday.

"The new submarine Dmitry Donskoi will differ from previous Borei-class subs by a number of technical improvements introduced by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, which developed Project 955A. In particular, innovations will be introduced into the steam turbine plant that will make the sub’s propulsion unit even more quiet," the source said.

The new sub will be similar to upgraded Project 885M (Yasen-M) multi-purpose submarines in terms of its acoustic signature, he elaborated.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

The upgraded Project 955A new nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Dmitry Donskoi was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on August 23, 2021. The contract for its construction was signed in 2020. The submarine cruiser is expected to become operational in the Russian Northern Fleet and is set to be delivered to the Navy in late 2026.

TASS reported earlier on Wednesday that the new nuclear-powered sub would be put afloat in 2025.

