Russian Ka-52 gunships hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing the crews of Ka-52 Alligator assault helicopters from the Central Military District wiping out amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Krasny Liman area during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The pilots of reconnaissance/assault helicopters accomplished the objectives of destroying manpower and amassed light armored equipment of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area. The pilots approached the combat area at maximally low altitudes, following terrain features, which enabled the crews to remain invisible to enemy air defenses. The crews launched rockets against site targets using the nose-up maneuver and firing decoy flares, making an abrupt descent and changing the flight path," the ministry said in a comment to the video.

Russia’s Central Military District highlighted the high efficiency of sorties carried out by helicopter crews, who can accomplish combat objectives in any conditions.

Russia’s Ka-52 assault helicopter

The Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance/attack helicopter is designated to destroy tanks, armored and unarmored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in tactical depth under any weather conditions and at any time of the day or night.

The Alligator features reduced radar signature, an electronic warfare system and active jamming devices. The Ka-52 is furnished with decoy flares that deflect enemy missiles.

The Alligator can accelerate to 300 km/h, can carry a payload of 2.5 tons, has an operating range of 460 km and a service ceiling of 5,500 meters and develops a cruising speed of 260 km/h. The gunship has a deck-based Ka-52K Katran modification.

The Ka-52 is armed with missiles and rockets, including the Shturm-VU anti-tank systems outfitted with Ataka laser-aimed missiles and also Vikhr missiles. The gunship also carries air bombs and containers with cannon armament.