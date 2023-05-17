CSTO improves equipment of Rapid Deployment Force in Central Asia — chief of staff

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is working to improve the equipment of the organization’s Collective Rapid Deployment Force in Central Asia, the head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Anatoly Sidorov, has said.

He noted that the work to improve the legal base of the organization and equip the CSTO Collective Force with modern armaments and military and special gear was continuing.

"The main efforts along these lines are focused on improving the equipment of the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Force of the Central Asian region," the CSTO Joint Staff’s spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS.

He also said that the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff visited the 11th international exhibition of weapons and military equipment MILEX-2023 currently running in Belarus. Sidorov noted that the exhibition "promotes further development of successful military and military-technical cooperation between representatives of the defense-industrial complexes of the CSTO member states."