Kiev actively using saboteurs ahead of counteroffensive, says LPR military expert

LUGANSK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command actively involves subversive/reconnaissance groups ahead of its expected counteroffensive in the special military operation area, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) military expert, Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS on Monday.

"I would like to draw the attention of all our services, all our military specialists to the fact that ahead of the enemy’s so-called counteroffensive, there will be a manifestation of extremism: subversive groups will intrude into our territories to approach caches with ammunition and explosives that the Ukrainian Security Service’s staff stashed on the liberated territory and they will also carry out subversive acts," the LPR officer said.

The military expert told TASS on April 14 that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had ordered to accelerate the pace of military mobilization to amass required forces for a counteroffensive. As Kiselyov pointed out, the enemy is preparing to deliver a counter-strike along the entire engagement line while "pressure will be somewhere greater and somewhere lesser."