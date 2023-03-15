Liberation of Syria from international terrorism mostly complete — Shoigu

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. There is still a lot of work to be done in order to liberate Syria of international terrorism, but most of this work has been complete, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday.

"In the recent years, we have walked a long way, a huge distance in terms of liberation of Syrian territory from international terrorism. There is, of course, still a lot of work ahead, but most of this work has been done," Shoigu said, according to the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that serious success on combating international terrorism has been achieved thanks to joint efforts of Russia and Syria. According to the Russian leader, the achieved results "make it possible to stabilize social, economic and domestic political situation."