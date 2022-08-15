Russian people proud of its Army and Navy, President Putin says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. People of Russia are very proud of its Army and Navy, President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Monday.

"Our people are proud of their Army and Navy, as well as of professionalism and valor of their defenders. In all times, they were standing solid to protect the sovereignty and security of our Motherland, and helped to provide for the freedom of other nations," Putin said.

The Russian president has also extended greetings to all participants of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum.

"Over the past years the forum proved that it is in a high demand and it assumed a solid place among the major global exhibitions of military products," the Russian president added.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum opened on August 15 and it is scheduled to run through August 21. The forum includes 289 events that are held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries are taking part in the forum.