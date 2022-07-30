Ukraine’s Armed Forces threaten safety of IAEA staff, prevent visits to Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine create a direct threat to the employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) in Energodar and thus preventing their visit to the facility, member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We are talking about destabilizing the situation at nuclear power plants, about causing a man-made disaster there and blaming Russia for it," he said.

On Saturday night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a humanitarian convoy delivering cargo to Energodar using UAV, as a result, the vehicles of the humanitarian mission were destroyed, three apartment buildings, a grocery store, a hotel building were damaged. On Thursday night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village in Energodar in the Zaporozhye region using an unmanned aerial vehicle, no one died in the attack.