Russia says its air defenses intercepted Ukrainian drones, Tochka-U missiles in past day

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian air defenses intercepted three Ukrainian military drones and three Tochka-U missiles in the past day.

"Russian air defenses have intercepted the following over the past day: three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region, Ternovoye and Vesyoloye in the Kharkov region, three Tochka-U ballistic missiles, 20 rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the area of the Chernobayevka settlement in the Kherson region, five rockets of the Smerch MLRS near the village of Brazhkovka, Kharkov region," he said.