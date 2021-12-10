Azerbaijani troops on border with Armenia come under fire, Baku says

BAKU, December 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijani positions on the border with Armenia have come under fire, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"After deploying additional troops and military equipment to the Basargechar sector of the border, the Armenian Armed Forces staged another provocation. The enemy tried to keep Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar district under fire starting at 12:00 pm on December 10," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, "the enemy was suppressed" by retaliatory action. "The Azerbaijani Armed Forces remain in control of the situation," the statement adds.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijani positions on that part of the border with Armenia had come under fire and a service member had been killed.

Intense fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik Province on November 16. Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched an offensive into Armenia's territory, which threatened an international highway connecting the Armenian capital with the country's southern regions and Iran. Baku laid the blame on Yerevan, accusing the Armenian Armed Forces of staging a provocation. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions.

Given the situation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held separate telephone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that following the conversations, the Armenian and Azerbaijani defense chiefs took measures to stabilize the situation on the border.