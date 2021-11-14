Russia to launch serial production before accepting orders for Checkmate jets - official

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia needs to launch the serial production of the Checkmate light tactical fighters before accepting orders from other countries, Director General of the Rosoboronexport state arms seller (part of the Rostec state corporation) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"Rosoboronexport presented the Checkmate light tactical fighter to a number of its foreign partners at the MAKS 2021 air show. They highly appreciated the concept. However, orders will be accepted and pre-contract work will begin only after the fighter takes to the skies and its serial production is launched," he pointed out, adding that Russia expected "quite a high demand for the aircraft.".