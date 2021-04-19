Russia demonstrates latest Msta-S howitzer-drone interaction to foreign customers

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) demonstrated the latest Msta-S howitzer upgraded for the NATO 155mm shell interacting with an Orlan-10E reconnaissance drone in a show for foreign customers, the Rostec press office reported on Monday.

"The combat capabilities of a 155mm 2S19M1-155 upgraded self-propelled howitzer operating as part of an artillery system were demonstrated to a foreign customer. The gun fired to a maximum range of 40 km with automatic gun-laying. Besides, the Msta-S demonstrated an excellent result of its inter-operability with a command vehicle and an Orlan-10E drone," the press office of the Rostec Armament Cluster reported.

The howitzer’s combat capabilities were demonstrated at the Staratel proving ground in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals. As part of their joint operation, an Orlan-10E transmitted coordinates to the command vehicle that calculated data for the fire and sent them to the self-propelled howitzer’s crew, the press office specified.