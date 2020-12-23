Number of long-range cruise missile carriers in Russia up 13 times since 2012

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The number of carriers for long-range cruise missiles in Russia grew by 13 times between 2012 and 2020, according to a bulletin, headlined ‘Main results of the Russian Armed Forces’ activities in 2012-2020,’ obtained by TASS.

"[The number of] carriers for long-range cruise missiles [increased] by 13 times," the document says.

According to the document, the number of land-based, sea-and air-launched long-range cruise missiles grew by 37 times in the reported period. As an example, the document cites the Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile and the naval version of the Kalibr missile.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at an annual extended collegium of the Ministry of Defense’s board on Monday that the MoD plans to sign contracts for additional procurement of long-range high-precision missiles early next year. The implementation of these agreements will double the Russian MoD’s inventory of these weapons.