Russian fighters shadow Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s fighter jets shadowed a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

The Russian airspace control capabilities detected a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion reconnaissance plane on July 17, 2020, the Center said.

"The fighter aircraft of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army carried out its shadowing," it said.

No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

On July 14, the Russian airspace control systems detected a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea flying towards Russia’s state border. The Northern Fleet’s fighter aircraft were also scrambled to identify and intercept the target.