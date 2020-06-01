Russia’s Strategic Missile Force to hold over 100 drills this year

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force will hold over 100 various drills during the summer training period that kicked off on June 1, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

"During the summer training period, the Strategic Missile Force will conduct over 30 tactical drills with missile regiments and more than 70 special tactical exercises with logistics and military security forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills will involve multiservice interacting forces and capabilities. The duration and the number of training measures will be increased, the statement says.

"In logistics units, the duration of measures to practice tasks in field conditions will be increased to one month. The number of regiment-, battalion-and company-level exercises will also grow, the ministry said.

During the training process, onsite classes to learn to operate new missile systems will be introduced and advanced weapon systems will be widely used. The new programs and methods that are being introduced will help fully use the latest weapon systems’ inherent operational characteristics, the ministry said.

The practice of snap combat readiness checks will also be continued, the ministry said.