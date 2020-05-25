Over 20 robotic mine clearance vehicles to arrive for Russia’s engineering troops in 2020

"By late 2020, the engineering troops are set to receive 22 Uran-6 upgraded multi-purpose robotic mine-clearing vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Over 20 Uran-6 robotic mine-clearing vehicles will arrive for Russia’s engineering troops under the defense procurement plan in 2020, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

Under the defense procurement plan, the defense contractor has already transferred 12 upgraded robotic vehicles to the storage facility in the Moscow Region, from which they will be delivered to engineering troops of the Western and Southern Military Districts, the statement says.

The Uran-6 upgraded multi-purpose robotic vehicle includes an eight-wheel Kamaz truck (for transporting the anti-mine robot) equipped with a special platform with a multi-lift system. The platform’s design cuts the time of preparing the robot for its operation several-fold, which takes about 3-4 minutes.

The Uran-6 robotic vehicle is designated to make breaches in anti-personnel minefields and carry out area mine clearance in the remotely-controlled mode. The robotic mine-clearing vehicle can carry out mine clearance at a distance of up to 1 km from an operator.

When clearing an area of explosives, the vehicle makes it possible to exclude combat engineers’ direct contact with munitions.