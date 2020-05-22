Shipbuilders float out latest frigate for Russian Navy

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg-based Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) floated out the Project 22350 third-built and second serial-produced frigate Admiral Golovko, the Shipyard told TASS on Friday.

"The frigate Admiral Golovko has been put afloat," the Shipyard said.

The Severnaya Shipyard earlier built two Project 22350 frigates. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has been in service with the Northern Fleet since July 2018. The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov has completed its trials and is preparing for its delivery to the Russian Navy. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Isakov is currently under construction at the Shipyard.

On April 23, 2019, the Severnaya Shipyard laid down two modernized Project 22350 frigates. Two more frigates are expected to be laid down soon.

Project 22350 frigates carry two Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks universal shipborne launchers of eight missiles each. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is taking part in the trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. In addition to Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles, they are armed with Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.

The Severnaya Shipyard is one of Russia’s largest shipbuilding enterprises, which builds advanced frigates.