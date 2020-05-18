Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out over ten long-distance missions in 2020

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet will carry out over ten long-distance missions in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea in 2020, the Fleet’s Commander Admiral Alexander Nosatov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"The Fleet has to accomplish important tasks. More than ten long-distance missions in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea are scheduled to be carried out before the end of the year. The Baltic Fleet’s vessels will participate in international exercises and continue their routine combat training," he pointed out.

The admiral also congratulated the fleet’s personnel on the 317th anniversary of the Baltic Fleet. "First, I would like to wish you good health, second, I urge you to maintain the great traditions of Russia’s first Navy fleet, and third, I encourage you to show restraint and determination. The tasks before us are large-scale and complicated, but also interesting," Nosanov said.

According to the Russian Navy’s press service, Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov has also sent greetings to the Baltic Fleet.

May 18 marks the 317th anniversary of Russia’s Baltic Fleet. On May 18, 1703, Russian navy servicemen led by Peter I won their first victory at sea, attacking and seizing two Swedish ships.