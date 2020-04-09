Putin: Russia must maintain leading positions on defense export despite COVID-19 pandemic

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 9. /TASS/. The current situation with the novel coronavirus requires flexible changes in the area of military-technical cooperation in order to maintain Russia’s leading positions on defense export, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a session on military-technical cooperation with foreign states.

He noted that international competition in the sphere of military-technical cooperation is very high, and the spread of the coronavirus infection that affects the global economy creates additional risks.

"In this regard, we will need to make flexible and quick changes to the forms and methods of our work and to find effective ways to maintain Russia’s leading positions on the export of military products," the Russian leader stated.