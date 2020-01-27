Heavy flamethrowers wipe out enemy force at 50 km distance in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the 41st all-arms army of Russia’s Central Military District stationed in the Altai Region fired the latest TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) heavy flamethrower systems to eliminate a notional enemy’s force during drills, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the personnel of a radiation, chemical and biological protection large unit was assigned a combat training task to eliminate a notional enemy at a distance of 50 km. The command made a decision to employ Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems and the tactic of sudden destruction by the firepower," the press office said in a statement.

The TOS-1A teams advanced to the designated area, assumed positions and opened fire, the statement says.

"After the combat training assignment was accomplished, the troops provided for the military hardware’s departure by putting up aerosol smokescreens with the help of TDA-3 systems," according to the statement.

The drills involved more than 500 troops and 20 items of military and special hardware.

The TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ is a flamethrower system based on the T-72 tank’s chassis. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with the thermobaric warhead. The Solntsepyok is designated to set ablaze and destroy buildings and structures and the enemy’s manpower.