Artillery troops repel enemy attack on S-400 missile systems in Crimea drills

"Under the scenario of the planned drills, a notional enemy employed unmanned aerial vehicles to attack the positions of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems. During the training exercise, the crews of Pantsyr-S1 systems detected, identified and destroyed air targets at a safe distance," the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, January 22. /TASS/. The combat teams of Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers practiced defense of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems against a drone attack during drills in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Wednesday.

Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers are deployed on the Crimean peninsula to provide for its air defense and shield the positions of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems, the press office said.

For the purpose of creating an environment close to real warfare during the drills, the security forces "repelled an attack by a notional enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance group."

"The personnel of the missile systems successfully accomplished the assigned task within the required time limits of fulfilling the algorithm of operations to repel a notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the statement says.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designated to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.