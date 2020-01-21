Russia to live-fire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems during drills in April

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The combat teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems will hold a live-fire exercise at the Ashuluk training range in the southern Astrakhan Region in April, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the third stage of tactical drills at the Ashuluk state firing range (the Astrakhan Region) in April, the combat teams of an anti-aircraft missile regiment will live-fire surface-to-air missiles against the targets simulating technical characteristics of modern and future air attack weapons of a probable enemy," the press office said in a statement.