Putin: advanced weaponry reaches 82% in Russia’s nuclear triad

"The share of modern armament in the nuclear triad has reached 82% and the latest Avangard strategic hypersonic missile system with the boost-glide vehicle has started to arrive for the Strategic Missile Force," Putin told a Defense Ministry expanded board meeting.

Putin says Russia will not threaten other states with its advanced weapons

"Robotized systems and drones are being introduced actively and used in the process of combat training, which enhances the capabilities of military units several times," he stated.

According to the president, the Russian army can guarantee the country’s security, which is especially important in the context of the global instability.

"The general analysis of the condition of the armed forces demonstrates their full military capacity. All types of forces are able to fulfill their objectives and guarantee peace and security in Russia. This is crucial, taking into account the international situation and the existing risks," the Russian leader commented.

Russian military equipment must surpass foreign counterparts, because no chess draws are permissible in this respect, Putin continued. "If we wish to be able to win, the military equipment must be better than its foreign counterparts. It is not a game of chess where a draw may suit us sometimes. It is a matter of the military organization of the state," he claimed, adding that Russia was capable of achieving that and was already delivering results on key priorities.

"All components must be worked on," he concluded.