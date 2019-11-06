Putin says Russia will not threaten other states with its advanced weapons

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia will continue expanding its defense potential, however, it is ready to do everything to promote disarmament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with high-ranking officers and prosecutors.

"Our army and our fleet have proven their high capabilities, and we plan to continue expanding our defense potential, putting hypersonic and laser systems on alert along with other modern arms systems, which other countries do not possess so far," Putin said. However, this is "not a cause to threaten someone," he added.

"On the contrary, we are ready to do everything in our power to promote disarmament taking into account or new arms systems, whose only goal is to guarantee security among the growing threats we are facing," the Russian leader said.