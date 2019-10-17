Russia live-fires ballistic and cruise missiles in Thunder-2019 drills

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Submarines of Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets live-fired ballistic and cruise missiles during military exercise Grom-2019 (Thunder-2019), the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The strategic missile-carrying submarines of the Northern and Pacific Fleets test-launched ballistic missiles from the Barents and Okhotsk Seas towards the Kura practice range in Kamchatka and the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The surface ships of the Northern Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla launched Kalibr precision cruise missiles from the Barents and Caspian Seas against coastal targets," the statement says.