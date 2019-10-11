Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials

"The Admiralty Shipyard has completed the state trials of the Project 636.3 first submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for the Pacific Fleet. The ship has fulfilled the program of trials, including planned submergences. All of the sub’s systems operated in the normal mode, thus confirming its stated performance characteristics," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Project 636.3 latest diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky built by the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg for the Pacific Fleet has completed its state trials, the Shipyard’s press office announced on Friday.

The state trials lasted a week: the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky took to the sea on October 4 and returned to the Shipyard on October 10. An inspection is currently underway aboard the ship, which will be followed by its final finishing. Meanwhile, the state commission will start drawing up an acceptance/delivery certificate. The warship underwent shipbuilders’ sea trials in August-September 2019.

The Admiralty Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) earlier built a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. All of them underwent deep-water trials at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges. A TASS source did not specify whether deep-water trials of the submarine from the "Pacific Fleet" series would be held.

The Project 636.3 ("Varshavyanka") is referred to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. The submarines of this type have been designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men. They can dive to a depth of about 300 meters. The submarines of this class displace over 2,000 tonnes in their surface position and about 4,000 tonnes under the water. Varshavyanka-class subs are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.

The first series of six submarines for the Black Sea Fleet was under construction from 2010 to 2016. Some of the submarines from the series developed for the Black Sea Fleet delivered strikes with cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria during their operation as part of Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron.

Admiralty Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov earlier said the shipbuilders would deliver the submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the Russian Navy by the end of 2019.