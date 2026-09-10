China ready to take relations with Russia to new level — senior politician

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to take relations with Moscow to a new level and further strengthen bilateral ties, Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said.

"China is ready to work together with Russia, guided by important agreements reached by the heads of state, in order to elevate our relations to another level, marked by even better quality, rapid development and greater efficiency," he said at the Seventh Russian-Chinese Business Forum of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Chinese politician also noted that "mutual trust between our countries is steadily increasing, cooperation is constantly progressing, and humanitarian, cultural and interregional exchanges continue to develop rapidly." "The fruits of friendly cooperation between the two countries really benefit their people," he added.

TASS is a strategic information partner of the forum.