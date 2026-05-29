Iran gaining concessions with missiles rather than through talks — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. Tehran is set to gain concession through the use of missiles rather than via dialogue because it can benefit from an agreement only when prepared for a war, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand. We have no trust in guarantees or words - actions say everything," he said in a post on X. "The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after."

The Axios portal said earlier that US and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a memorandum of understanding, which is to be approved by US President Donald Trump. The memorandum provides for the extension of the ceasefire and the beginning of talks on the Iranian nuclear program, it said.

However, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the text of the Iranian-US draft agreement on the conflict settlement has been heavily amended in recent days and has not yet been agreed upon.