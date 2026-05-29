Slovakian president urges avoiding NATO-Russia escalation after Romania drone crash

BRATISLAVA, May 29. /TASS/. Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini urged avoiding an escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO, commenting on the drone incident in Romania.

"I reject the escalation of tensions between the NATO member states and Russia. I express solidarity with the Romanian government and citizens," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Moscow has designated as an extremist organization). "Through decisive actions of the international [community] and by putting pressure [on the parties to the conflict], we need to do our best to promote peace talks between Ukraine and Russia."

He described the incident as a dangerous precedent that illustrates the need to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. In his opinion, Slovakia should view strengthening the defense of its eastern border as its priority.