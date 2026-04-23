Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet is distinguished by elegance, power — Malaysian journalist

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet is highly effective, elegant, and powerful, Malaysian journalist Jonathan Edward told TASS on the sidelines of the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"The Su-57’s design is distinguished by its elegance and power. The fighter is being used in the special military operation in Ukraine. It’s a highly effective system, but any fighter is only as good as its weapons. Russia, and the USSR before it, have a long history of developing highly effective munitions for aircraft. Some of these are virtually unmatched in range, such as the R-37M and R-77. These missiles pose a threat to any adversary. Following Russia’s tradition of using its air force to support ground operations, unlike the doctrine of other countries, the Su-57 can certainly utilize the vast arsenal of munitions to engage ground targets that which Russia has and continues to develop," the journalist stated.

According to Edward, the Russian fighter also has the advantage of stealth. "The Su-57 uses two engines, while comparable Western aircraft, such as the F-35, use a single engine and are overly complex for their missions. The Su-57, on the other hand, is a comparatively effective and less costly solution, combining proven systems with the added benefit of low observability. While the US would like to take credit for the widespread adoption of stealth technology, other countries have taken the concept to new heights," Edward said.

The Su-57 has become one of the key exhibits at the joint Russian display of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) at DSA 2026. The aircraft boasts real combat experience, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles against modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems. Rosoboronexport emphasized that the aircraft continues to generate interest among Russia’s foreign partners, and the list of customers for the Su-57E continues to expand. The exhibition in Kuala Lumpur is taking place from April 20-23.