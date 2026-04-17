Israel agrees to ceasefire in Lebanon but is not finished there yet — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, April 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon at the request of the United States. However, he emphasized that the operation against the Shiite organization Hezbollah is not yet complete.

"In response to our friend, President Donald Trump, with whom we have transformed the Middle East and achieved remarkable progress, we have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video message released by his office. "At his request, we will facilitate efforts toward a comprehensive diplomatic and military solution with the Lebanese government."

According to Netanyahu, Israel has achieved "colossal successes" during the operation against Hezbollah, significantly weakening the group's military capabilities, reducing its missile arsenal, and establishing a "deep buffer zone along the entire northern border" for the first time. Nevertheless, he was candid in stating, "We are not finished with this work yet. We have additional plans to address the remaining missile and drone threats, which I will not detail here."

On April 16, President Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, expressing hope that this agreement could pave the way for lasting peace. He also revealed plans to invite Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to a summit at the White House in the coming days to discuss future peace initiatives.