Somalia threatens to restrict access to Bab el-Mandeb Strait

NAIROBI, April 17. /TASS/. Somalia may restrict access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for countries that undermine the country's territorial integrity, its ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Abdullahi Warfa, said on X.

"Any country interfering in Somalia's internal affairs and compromising its territorial integrity and sovereignty will face repercussions, including potential restrictions on access to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," he stressed.

The diplomat did not specify which countries he was referring to. However, according to the Baidoa Online website, the statements are likely aimed primarily at Israel, which recognized the semi-autonomous region of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state late last year.