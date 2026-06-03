Iranian attack on Kuwait’s airport leaves over 60 people injured — Health Ministry

DOHA, June 3. /TASS/. At least 63 people were injured in an Iranian missile and drone attack targeting Kuwait International Airport, the emirate's Health Ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Moscow has designated an extremist organization).

According to the ministry, the injured include passengers and airport employees, all of whom are receiving the necessary medical care. Earlier, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported that the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport had been hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

According to the Foreign Ministry, one person was killed in the attack and significant material damage was caused.