Trump believes 'there would be no Israel' without his help

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that his decision to launch a military operation against Iran saved Israel from potential destruction.

"If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel," he told the New York Post in an interview.

He added that the decision to launch the military operation against Iran was entirely his own. Trump dismissed suggestions that the US had been drawn into the conflict by Israel.

"I'm the one that started it, because again, I don't want to bore anybody, but I started because we can't let them (Iran - TASS) have a nuclear weapon," Trump noted.