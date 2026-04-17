Diplomatic forum in Antalya to bring together delegates from 150 countries

ANTALYA, April 17. /TASS/. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 (ADF2026) will open in Turkey’s resort city of Belek in the Antalya Province, bringing together about 500 state leaders, senior diplomats and government officials from 150 countries.

Just like in 2025, the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This year’s theme, "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," emphasizes the importance of anticipating and addressing emerging issues to be able to shape a better future.

"The Turkish government is paying active efforts to find solutions for the crises that affect our region and the world in general. Special attention will be paid to the situation in the Persian Gulf and Iran, which is the most acute conflict of the present day. The participants will also address the problem of new political realities forming at the global scale," a source in the event’s organizing committee has told TASS.

The event’s schedule will include over 40 events and sessions, including panel discussions with heads of states and governments.

Level of participants

ADF2026 is expected to be attended by 22 heads of states and governments, 14 vice presidents and deputy premiers, over 50 ministers (including 39 foreign ministers), and 79 officials from international organizations. Nearly a half of high-ranking officials taking part in the forum are from Europe and Africa.

Among its high-ranking guests are Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will be accompanied by the foreign ministers of their respective countries. Also, top diplomats of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain are expected to attend, as well as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The presidents and foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the prime minister of Georgia are also expected to take part. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will be represented at the level of foreign ministers.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold separate ministerial meetings devoted to the Balkans and the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as an informal ministerial meeting of the Organization of Turkic States.

Also, a four-way meeting of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt will be held to discuss regional issues.

Over 1,100 journalists have been accredited to cover the event.

In all, the organizers expect the forum to be attended by over 5,000 people over the three days, including journalists, officials, members of public organizations, scientists and students.