Lavrov says no specific initiatives so far toward resolving Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. While Russia has briefed its colleagues in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) about the latest efforts toward resolving the situation around Ukraine, no specific initiatives can be seen on the horizon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

"We have informed our colleagues about the latest events around efforts toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. So far, there have been no specific initiatives here," he revealed.

"Meanwhile, as the Russian president has said, our armed forces have been accomplishing objectives set by the supreme commander-in-chief as part of the special military operation," Russia’s top diplomat added.