Some US-Iran dialogue goes on, Russia supports these efforts — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia supports the efforts to conduct at least some sort of a dialogue between the United States and Iran, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

He pointed out that it is the United States that will be responsible for the consequences of aggression against Iran. "Of course, they should be responsible first of all (the US - TASS), but we strongly support the dialogue that is somehow taking place between Washington and Tehran through the mediation of the Pakistanis," said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. "The Saudis and the Egyptians are also trying to provide assistance."

According to Lavrov, "it is very important that this dialogue continues." "And the agreement that will be reached should take into account the interests of Iran and its neighboring countries," he said.

"We consider it important to promote dialogue between the Arab monarchies and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we are ready to contribute to this," Lavrov said, adding that there is a security concept for the Persian Gulf. "We have recently updated it and sent it to the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and to Tehran. We will encourage dialogue. Of course, to begin with, it is necessary to completely exclude any military methods in the future," the Russian minister said.