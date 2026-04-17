US irreparably tarnished image with defeat in Iran — Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The image of the United States as a world superpower is eroding due to its defeat in Iran, where Tehran strikes its military facilities and allies, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Information Policy Committee at the Federation Council, upper house of the Russian parliament, said in an interview with TASS.

"Iran is certainly causing significant damage to the international reputation of the United States as a superpower by its ability to strike US military bases, block the Strait of Hormuz, and strike US allies in the region. That is, through its very intense resistance. This is truly critical for Washington. The image of the United States is sliding into the abyss," Pushkov said.

Iran can defeat the United States in the sense that it will not allow the US to achieve the goals it has set for itself in the war, he noted.

"And so, in this political sense, the concept of ‘Iran’s victory over the US’ can be considered," Pushkov said, adding that this is driving the US into an era of "fading" as the world’s main superpower.