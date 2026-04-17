MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Europe is becoming increasingly involved in the Ukraine conflict, as outlined by the Russian Defense Ministry in a recent statement, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The direct involvement of these (European - TASS) countries in the Ukraine conflict has been growing, and the Defense Ministry commented on this in detail in its statement," he noted.

Peskov also said he has nothing to add to that statement about Europe increasing the production of drones to send to Ukraine for attacks on Russia. Reporters asked him if the document implies that Moscow is considering targeting the production sites making drones for Kiev in the event of continued attacks on critical Russian infrastructure.

In its statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that European countries are increasing the production of drones "amid rising losses and worsening manpower shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces." Russia’s top brass views this as "a deliberate move that risks escalating the military-political situation on the European continent" and "a creeping transformation of those countries into Ukraine’s strategic support base.

If Ukraine carries out terrorist attacks against Russia using European-supplied UAVs, there's no telling what the response could be, the Russian Defense Ministry warned. It also published a list of the addresses of enterprises in Europe, which produce such drones, arguing that European citizens should have a clear picture of the true causes behind threats to their security.