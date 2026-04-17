Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys three Ukrainian mortars, EW station over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Units of the Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed an Anklav electronic warfare station, three mortars of the Ukrainian forces, as well as enemy vehicles and drones over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup spokesperson Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"Combined arms units of Battlegroup North, including unmanned system crews, eliminated up to 145 servicemen, 12 motor vehicles, an Anklav electronic warfare station, three mortars, three ATVs, and a buggy of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day," Mezhevykh said.

He added that the battlegroup fighters destroyed 25 drone control centers, 26 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 26 R-18 (Baba-Yaga) quadcopters, six ground-based robotic systems, as well as seven enemy ammunition and materiel depots.