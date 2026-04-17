Trump says Iran ready to hand over uranium from facilities attacked last year

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed to hand over to the United States its enriched uranium from facilities attacked in June 2025.

"They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

According to The Washington Post, "‘nuclear dust’ has been Trump’s phrase to describe the highly enriched uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, has said is buried deep underneath the ground following US strikes in June on three key nuclear facilities" of the Islamic Republic.

"So we have a lot of agreement with Iran, and I think something’s going to happen, very positive, very important," the US leader added.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran will no longer enrich uranium. He also said that the United States, "working with Iran" will "remove" its enriched uranium. Tehran has not confirmed the information.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.