MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of Su-35S multirole fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces, Rostec reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation has delivered a batch of new Su-35S multirole fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces. The 4++ generation aircraft have completed a full cycle of factory testing, were tested in various operating modes by pilots from the Russian Defense Ministry, and have flown to their home airfield," the state corporation noted.

Rostec said that the Su-35S fighter is designed to achieve air superiority and engage ground infrastructure targets at significant distances from the base airfield. "These fighters are among the most effective modern combat aircraft in the world today, holding a record in the number of enemy military aircraft intercepted. The aircraft have proven themselves in service. Pilots note the high performance of the Su-35S, which is the most objective assessment of military equipment," said Vladimir Artyakov, Rostec First Deputy CEO.

According to a Russian Aerospace Forces pilot, crews use this aircraft to perform various missions, such as intercepting aerial targets at long range, providing cover for strike groups and ground facilities, destroying unmanned aerial vehicles, and delivering precision strikes against ground and surface targets with precision weapons. Furthermore, pilots also conduct reconnaissance and identify enemy positions at significant depths from the line of contact.

"Unconditional fulfillment of the state defense procurement orders is our top priority. This primarily concerns operational-tactical aircraft. Continuous improvement and optimization of production processes ensures the required production rates, meeting the Russian Aerospace Forces’ needs for cutting-edge aircraft systems," said UAC CEO Vadim Badekha.