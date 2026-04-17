UK’s move to send record drones to Kiev may prolong sufferings in Ukraine — Russian envoy

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. Britain has set a course for prolonging the Ukraine conflict, without taking the interests of the local population into account, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said, commenting on the United Kingdom’s recent move to supply a record number of drones to Ukraine.

"It will only prolong suffering in Ukraine, prolongate the war. So, it only proves that [the] UK does not want to see [a] settlement, it confirms our worst suspicion that European countries and especially [the] UK would like to play a leading role in these efforts to prolongate the conflict, not to stop it," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with the BBC.

Britain has been reluctant to discuss broader European security issues, Kelin said. He dismissed the course toward remilitarization being pursued by European states as erroneous. When asked whether relations between Moscow and London could improve, the ambassador said such prospects were not on the short-term horizon, though he expressed hope that the situation may change under a new British government.

On April 15, the United Kingdom announced plans to send 120,000 drones to Ukraine later this year. The new package, the largest of its kind ever supplied by Britain, will include long-range strike drones, intelligence and reconnaissance drones, logistics drones and maritime capabilities, the British government specified.